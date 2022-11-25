Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) EPS growth this year is -131.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on November 23, 2022, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD) started slowly as it slid -3.85% to $19.00. During the day, the stock rose to $20.49 and sunk to $18.67 before settling in for the price of $19.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, THRD posted a 52-week range of $16.00-$24.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -131.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $715.35 million.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Third Harmonic Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 87.50% institutional ownership.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -47.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -131.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.72 in the upcoming year.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 47.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70.

Technical Analysis of Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Third Harmonic Bio Inc., THRD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.1 million was lower the volume of 0.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.