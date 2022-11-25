United States Cellular Corporation (USM) average volume reaches $177.95K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price increase of 0.32% at $22.04. During the day, the stock rose to $22.10 and sunk to $21.565 before settling in for the price of $21.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USM posted a 52-week range of $21.38-$33.00.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.76.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4800 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.86, operating margin was +4.63 and Pretax Margin of +4.37.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. United States Cellular Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.58%, in contrast to 26.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 16, this organization’s EVP-Chief People Officer sold 8,574 shares at the rate of 30.55, making the entire transaction reach 261,936 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s EVP-Chief People Officer sold 49 for 30.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,504. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,574 in total.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +3.76 while generating a return on equity of 3.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United States Cellular Corporation (USM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.38, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.46.

In the same vein, USM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.