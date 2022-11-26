Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is predicted to post EPS of -0.50 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 6.69% to $1.01. During the day, the stock rose to $1.05 and sunk to $0.93 before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHG posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$4.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -648.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $629.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $596.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $621.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0578, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7625.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Bright Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Director bought 303,307 shares at the rate of 0.96, making the entire transaction reach 291,175 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 885,112. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director bought 64,888 for 1.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,132. This particular insider is now the holder of 294,888 in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.32) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -648.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, BHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

[Bright Health Group Inc., BHG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.1021.