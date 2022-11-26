Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is 2.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 23, 2022, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.73% to $44.05. During the day, the stock rose to $44.80 and sunk to $43.84 before settling in for the price of $43.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIEN posted a 52-week range of $38.33-$78.28.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.04.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Ciena Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 99.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s SVP Finance, CFO sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 44.43, making the entire transaction reach 88,860 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 216,492. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s President, CEO sold 3,542 for 44.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 156,167. This particular insider is now the holder of 383,498 in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ciena Corporation (CIEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.47, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 284.36.

In the same vein, CIEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ciena Corporation, CIEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.58 million was inferior to the volume of 1.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.