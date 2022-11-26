Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) 14-day ATR is 1.59: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) flaunted slowness of -2.70% at $33.83, as the Stock market unbolted on November 23, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $34.53 and sunk to $33.69 before settling in for the price of $34.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DK posted a 52-week range of $13.95-$35.45.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.07.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Delek US Holdings Inc. industry. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18, this organization’s Director sold 10,561 shares at the rate of 40.27, making the entire transaction reach 425,291 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,311,278. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director sold 68 for 40.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,726. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,332,400 in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $3.27) by $1.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.23, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.86.

In the same vein, DK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Delek US Holdings Inc., DK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.