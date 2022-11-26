FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) average volume reaches $1.14M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price decrease of -13.33% at $0.62. During the day, the stock rose to $0.72 and sunk to $0.56 before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOXO posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 360.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2402, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.7828.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 13.80% institutional ownership.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 360.40%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 102.71.

In the same vein, FOXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.1624.