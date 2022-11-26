Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.08

As on November 23, 2022, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) started slowly as it slid -2.55% to $120.37. During the day, the stock rose to $123.14 and sunk to $120.03 before settling in for the price of $123.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RJF posted a 52-week range of $84.86-$126.00.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.29.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 15000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.66, operating margin was +20.58 and Pretax Margin of +17.88.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Chairman Emeritus sold 1,350 shares at the rate of 123.80, making the entire transaction reach 167,131 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA sold 4,000 for 106.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 427,004. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,096 in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.34 while generating a return on equity of 17.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.00% and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.25, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.73.

In the same vein, RJF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.98, a figure that is expected to reach 2.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Raymond James Financial Inc., RJF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.2 million was lower the volume of 1.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.48% While, its Average True Range was 2.93.