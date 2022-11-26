TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) return on Assets touches 28.92: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) open the trading on November 23, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 6.74% to $5.07. During the day, the stock rose to $5.24 and sunk to $4.61 before settling in for the price of $4.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOP posted a 52-week range of $3.60-$50.97.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $177.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.97.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.29, operating margin was +45.78 and Pretax Margin of +45.78.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. TOP Financial Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 85.59%, in contrast to 0.09% institutional ownership.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +44.64 while generating a return on equity of 41.20.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.72.

In the same vein, TOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)

[TOP Financial Group Limited, TOP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.