WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) last month performance of -69.83% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) started the day on November 23, 2022, with a price decrease of -13.49% at $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.20 and sunk to $0.17 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISA posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$2.05.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 38.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4858, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7879.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 14.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s insider sold 4,827 shares at the rate of 1.75, making the entire transaction reach 8,448 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,966.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, WISA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.0484.