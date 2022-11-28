$1.46M in average volume shows that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is heading in the right direction

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $36.15, up 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.54 and dropped to $35.72 before settling in for the closing price of $35.89. Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has traded in a range of $17.51-$39.10.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.40%. With a float of $66.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.59 million.

The firm has a total of 25 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.15, operating margin of +57.67, and the pretax margin is +0.68.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is 12.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 7,514,969. In this transaction Former 10% Owners of this company sold 196,830 shares at a rate of $38.18, taking the stock ownership to the 7,796,757 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s CFO sold 2,358 for $38.16, making the entire transaction worth $89,975. This insider now owns 47,029 shares in total.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.7) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to 69.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s (NOG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Northern Oil and Gas Inc., NOG], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s (NOG) raw stochastic average was set at 82.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.92. The third major resistance level sits at $37.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.85.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.88 billion has total of 77,872K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 496,900 K in contrast with the sum of 6,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 791,640 K and last quarter income was 583,470 K.