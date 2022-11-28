$2.09M in average volume shows that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is heading in the right direction

November 25, 2022, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) trading session started at the price of $68.57, that was -0.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.15 and dropped to $68.16 before settling in for the closing price of $68.58. A 52-week range for LYV has been $65.05 – $126.79.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -5.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 62.00%. With a float of $155.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.87, operating margin of -6.69, and the pretax margin is -9.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 5,804,024. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 78,000 shares at a rate of $74.41, taking the stock ownership to the 3,799,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $77.97, making the entire transaction worth $6,081,319. This insider now owns 3,777,273 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Looking closely at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV), its last 5-days average volume was 5.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.20.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 9.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.50. However, in the short run, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.02. Second resistance stands at $69.58. The third major resistance level sits at $70.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.04.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

There are 230,880K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.55 billion. As of now, sales total 6,268 M while income totals -650,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,154 M while its last quarter net income were 361,400 K.