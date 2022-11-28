-20.19% percent quarterly performance for First Republic Bank (FRC) is not indicative of the underlying story

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $124.21, up 0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.73 and dropped to $123.425 before settling in for the closing price of $124.12. Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has traded in a range of $106.86-$218.84.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.90%. With a float of $181.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.93 million.

The firm has a total of 6902 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Republic Bank is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +27.86 while generating a return on equity of 10.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.61% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Republic Bank’s (FRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Republic Bank, FRC], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.36.

During the past 100 days, First Republic Bank’s (FRC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.43. The third major resistance level sits at $126.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $122.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.25 billion has total of 179,647K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,305 M in contrast with the sum of 1,478 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,772 M and last quarter income was 445,000 K.