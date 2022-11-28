$33.14K in average volume shows that MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is heading in the right direction

November 25, 2022, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) trading session started at the price of $2.35, that was 5.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.59 and dropped to $2.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. A 52-week range for YGMZ has been $1.24 – $3.38.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -175.80%. With a float of $7.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.49 million.

In an organization with 81 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.71, operating margin of -2.81, and the pretax margin is -4.63.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -5.41 while generating a return on equity of -2.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -175.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was better than the volume of 68430.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (YGMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 53.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.02. However, in the short run, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.66. Second resistance stands at $2.79. The third major resistance level sits at $2.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. The third support level lies at $2.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Key Stats

There are 22,960K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 52.31 million. As of now, sales total 17,360 K while income totals -940 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,675 K while its last quarter net income were 617 K.