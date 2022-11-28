5.21% volatility in Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) last month: This is a red flag warning

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) on November 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.07, soaring 0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.11 and dropped to $4.0285 before settling in for the closing price of $4.07. Within the past 52 weeks, JOBY’s price has moved between $3.61 and $8.46.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.00%. With a float of $359.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1124 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Airports & Air Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 13,750. In this transaction Head of Government Affairs of this company sold 3,412 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 43,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s insider sold 8,500 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $34,765. This insider now owns 120,241 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 38.30 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 10.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.13 in the near term. At $4.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.97.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.53 billion based on 609,566K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -180,320 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -79,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.