$613.21K in average volume shows that Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) stock priced at $3.24, up 8.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.71 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. ENSC’s price has ranged from $1.90 to $140.00 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 978.50%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -562.71, and the pretax margin is -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is 33.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 14,216. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 381,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $34,083. This insider now owns 354,851 shares in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 978.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ensysce Biosciences Inc., ENSC], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 222.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.31. The third major resistance level sits at $5.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.28.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 84.06 million, the company has a total of 1,919K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,530 K while annual income is -29,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 280 K while its latest quarter income was -9,830 K.