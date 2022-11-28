A major move is in the offing as Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) market cap hits 555.57 million

On November 25, 2022, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) opened at $4.21, lower -0.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.24 and dropped to $4.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.20. Price fluctuations for BRMK have ranged from $4.15 to $9.85 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.90% at the time writing. With a float of $127.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 60 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.07, operating margin of +71.18, and the pretax margin is +68.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 47.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 31,925 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,748 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s Chief Credit Officer sold 2,500 for $9.52, making the entire transaction worth $23,805. This insider now owns 11,417 shares in total.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +68.43 while generating a return on equity of 7.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 1.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s (BRMK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.21 in the near term. At $4.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.05.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Key Stats

There are currently 132,922K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 555.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 120,540 K according to its annual income of 82,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,130 K and its income totaled 2,610 K.