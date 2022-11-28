A major move is in the offing as The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) market cap hits 62.75 billion

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $53.26, up 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.495 and dropped to $53.13 before settling in for the closing price of $53.12. Over the past 52 weeks, BNS has traded in a range of $45.26-$74.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.30%. With a float of $1.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.20 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 90978 employees.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 13.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.05% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.24, a number that is poised to hit 1.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Looking closely at The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) raw stochastic average was set at 43.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.69. However, in the short run, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.53. Second resistance stands at $53.69. The third major resistance level sits at $53.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.80.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.75 billion has total of 1,191,375K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,237 M in contrast with the sum of 7,654 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,333 M and last quarter income was 1,974 M.