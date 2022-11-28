agilon health inc. (AGL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -19.90% last month.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) on November 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.34, soaring 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.74 and dropped to $16.152 before settling in for the closing price of $16.43. Within the past 52 weeks, AGL’s price has moved between $14.36 and $28.36.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -560.10%. With a float of $407.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $411.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 648 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.37, operating margin of -20.78, and the pretax margin is -22.07.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 49,705. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 2,900 shares at a rate of $17.14, taking the stock ownership to the 2,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief Markets Officer sold 18,750 for $17.17, making the entire transaction worth $321,956. This insider now owns 25,625 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -22.10 while generating a return on equity of -100.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -560.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

agilon health inc. (AGL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

The latest stats from [agilon health inc., AGL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.46 million was inferior to 2.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.11. The third major resistance level sits at $17.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.93. The third support level lies at $15.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.74 billion based on 411,855K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,834 M and income totals -406,490 K. The company made 694,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.