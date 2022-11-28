American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) kicked off at the price of $0.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) stock priced at $0.2327, up 8.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.268 and dropped to $0.2251 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. AREB’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $7.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.10%. With a float of $15.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.55 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 3.58%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Looking closely at American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3155, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9066. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2769. Second resistance stands at $0.2939. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3198. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2340, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2081. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1911.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.22 million, the company has a total of 5,251K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 990 K while annual income is -6,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,100 K while its latest quarter income was -2,150 K.