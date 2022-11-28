Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On November 25, 2022, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) opened at $122.49, lower -0.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.76 and dropped to $121.42 before settling in for the closing price of $124.50. Price fluctuations for TEAM have ranged from $113.86 to $404.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 34.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.10% at the time writing. With a float of $145.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8813 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.06, operating margin of -3.34, and the pretax margin is -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atlassian Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 51,745. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 442 shares at a rate of $117.07, taking the stock ownership to the 114,133 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for $121.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,046,518. This insider now owns 215,350 shares in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 31.15% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.46.

During the past 100 days, Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $185.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $225.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $125.45 in the near term. At $126.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $128.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $118.77.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Key Stats

There are currently 255,520K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,803 M according to its annual income of -614,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 807,390 K and its income totaled -13,740 K.