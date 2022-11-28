C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) average volume reaches $1.43M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

November 25, 2022, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) trading session started at the price of $98.16, that was 0.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.79 and dropped to $97.785 before settling in for the closing price of $98.06. A 52-week range for CHRW has been $86.57 – $121.23.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 69.60%. With a float of $116.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.98 million.

The firm has a total of 17652 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.96, operating margin of +4.68, and the pretax margin is +4.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 96,367. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $96.37, taking the stock ownership to the 1,922 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,029 for $114.25, making the entire transaction worth $574,563. This insider now owns 41,324 shares in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.98) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +3.65 while generating a return on equity of 43.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.26% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.24, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CHRW], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s (CHRW) raw stochastic average was set at 35.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $99.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.45. The third major resistance level sits at $100.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Key Stats

There are 117,709K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.58 billion. As of now, sales total 23,102 M while income totals 844,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,015 M while its last quarter net income were 225,800 K.