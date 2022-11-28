C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.05% last month.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) on November 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.81, soaring 0.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.05 and dropped to $6.705 before settling in for the closing price of $7.86. Within the past 52 weeks, CCCC’s price has moved between $4.84 and $38.37.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.30%. With a float of $43.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 121 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.65, operating margin of -179.39, and the pretax margin is -183.23.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of C4 Therapeutics Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 84,000. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $8.40, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 15,000 for $31.66, making the entire transaction worth $474,968. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.69) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -183.23 while generating a return on equity of -25.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Trading Performance Indicators

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (CCCC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.42 in the near term. At $8.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.22. The third support level lies at $5.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 463.27 million based on 48,957K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 45,790 K and income totals -83,890 K. The company made 6,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.