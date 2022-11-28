Can Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) hike of 0.08% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) stock priced at $23.94, down -0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.06 and dropped to $23.72 before settling in for the closing price of $24.08. BXSL’s price has ranged from $21.81 to $37.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 110.60%. With a float of $159.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.82 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.49, operating margin of +92.44, and the pretax margin is +72.80.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 80,045. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,359 shares at a rate of $23.83, taking the stock ownership to the 3,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s CEO bought 100 for $23.89, making the entire transaction worth $2,389. This insider now owns 203,284 shares in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +72.80 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

The latest stats from [Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, BXSL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was superior to 0.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) raw stochastic average was set at 53.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.22. The third major resistance level sits at $24.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.54. The third support level lies at $23.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.82 billion, the company has a total of 159,823K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 624,700 K while annual income is 460,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 226,790 K while its latest quarter income was 95,950 K.