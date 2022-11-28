Can Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) hike of 10.92% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 25, 2022, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) opened at $16.93, lower -0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.105 and dropped to $16.47 before settling in for the closing price of $17.03. Price fluctuations for CPRX have ranged from $5.24 to $17.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.10% at the time writing. With a float of $97.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.46, operating margin of +37.20, and the pretax margin is +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 174,483. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,999 shares at a rate of $17.45, taking the stock ownership to the 149,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $17.34, making the entire transaction worth $346,740. This insider now owns 553,791 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

The latest stats from [Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., CPRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.11 million was superior to 1.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.48. The third major resistance level sits at $17.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.21. The third support level lies at $15.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

There are currently 104,071K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140,830 K according to its annual income of 39,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 57,240 K and its income totaled 22,750 K.