Can Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) drop of -6.97% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) on November 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.54. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.56 and dropped to $3.37 before settling in for the closing price of $3.47. Within the past 52 weeks, RSI’s price has moved between $3.34 and $19.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.00%. With a float of $57.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 468 workers is very important to gauge.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 92,384. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 23,096 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,594,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 58,121 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $242,365. This insider now owns 1,617,498 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

The latest stats from [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.66. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.28. The third support level lies at $3.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 784.98 million based on 220,504K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 488,110 K and income totals -19,490 K. The company made 148,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.