Century Aluminum Company (CENX) volume exceeds 0.62 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On November 25, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) opened at $8.81, lower -3.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.91 and dropped to $8.40 before settling in for the closing price of $8.73. Price fluctuations for CENX have ranged from $5.27 to $30.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -34.50% at the time writing. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.30 million.

The firm has a total of 2512 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aluminum industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Century Aluminum Company, CENX], we can find that recorded value of 1.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.09. The third major resistance level sits at $9.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.75.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are currently 91,347K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 762.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,213 M according to its annual income of -167,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 637,200 K and its income totaled 44,300 K.