Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) 20 Days SMA touches 235.09%: The odds favor the bear

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $0.4668, up 34.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.48 and dropped to $0.3626 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has traded in a range of $0.07-$4.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. While this was happening, with a float of $48.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 23.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,500,000 shares at a rate of $0.12, taking the stock ownership to the 19,334,168 shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 232.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 328.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 226.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1651, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9715. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4851. Second resistance stands at $0.5413. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6025. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3677, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3065. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2503.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.74 million has total of 26,365K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,240 K in contrast with the sum of -7,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,020 K and last quarter income was -1,970 K.