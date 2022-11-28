D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) last year’s performance of -75.87% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) on November 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.69. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.70 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Within the past 52 weeks, HEPS’s price has moved between $0.59 and $2.97.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -57.80%. With a float of $9.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3789 employees.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Looking closely at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8039, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2443. However, in the short run, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7000. Second resistance stands at $0.7100. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6600.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 224.10 million based on 285,998K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 875,220 K and income totals -81,070 K. The company made 190,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.