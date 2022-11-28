Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) average volume reaches $1.18M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $12.92, up 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.05 and dropped to $12.92 before settling in for the closing price of $12.97. Over the past 52 weeks, DX has traded in a range of $10.60-$17.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -8.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.90%. With a float of $45.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +161.68, and the pretax margin is +153.19.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 29,025. In this transaction CEO and Co-CIO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $11.61, taking the stock ownership to the 402,634 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s CEO and Co-CIO bought 12,000 for $10.92, making the entire transaction worth $130,998. This insider now owns 400,134 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +153.19 while generating a return on equity of 14.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Looking closely at Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.05. However, in the short run, Dynex Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.09. Second resistance stands at $13.14. The third major resistance level sits at $13.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.83.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 595.60 million has total of 46,350K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60,050 K in contrast with the sum of 102,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,400 K and last quarter income was -46,670 K.