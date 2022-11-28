Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.38 million

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $44.00, down -0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.33 and dropped to $43.64 before settling in for the closing price of $44.14. Over the past 52 weeks, AQUA has traded in a range of $30.44-$48.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.30%. With a float of $120.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.99, operating margin of +7.47, and the pretax margin is +3.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 3,950,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 87,641 shares at a rate of $45.08, taking the stock ownership to the 23,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director sold 37,359 for $45.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,681,402. This insider now owns 23,765 shares in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 11.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 96.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Looking closely at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.47. However, in the short run, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.25. Second resistance stands at $44.64. The third major resistance level sits at $44.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.32 billion has total of 121,812K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,737 M in contrast with the sum of 72,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 504,750 K and last quarter income was 41,320 K.