GFL (GFL Environmental Inc.) dropped -0.55 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On November 25, 2022, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) opened at $28.79, lower -0.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.03 and dropped to $28.73 before settling in for the closing price of $28.96. Price fluctuations for GFL have ranged from $23.10 to $40.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 42.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.10% at the time writing. With a float of $308.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.01, operating margin of +0.45, and the pretax margin is -12.90.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GFL Environmental Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.38%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -10.98 while generating a return on equity of -10.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)

Looking closely at GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, GFL Environmental Inc.’s (GFL) raw stochastic average was set at 71.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.36. However, in the short run, GFL Environmental Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.98. Second resistance stands at $29.15. The third major resistance level sits at $29.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.38.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Key Stats

There are currently 338,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,409 M according to its annual income of -484,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,403 M and its income totaled -140,600 K.