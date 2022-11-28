Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.35 million

On November 25, 2022, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) opened at $5.58, lower -1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.605 and dropped to $5.51 before settling in for the closing price of $5.58. Price fluctuations for HBM have ranged from $3.08 to $8.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 5.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.90% at the time writing. With a float of $261.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2505 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.95, operating margin of +15.20, and the pretax margin is -13.42.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Copper industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -15.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to -44.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Looking closely at Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) raw stochastic average was set at 91.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. However, in the short run, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.58. Second resistance stands at $5.64. The third major resistance level sits at $5.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.39.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Key Stats

There are currently 261,903K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,502 M according to its annual income of -244,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 346,170 K and its income totaled -8,140 K.