International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is expecting 25.58% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 25, 2022, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) opened at $23.91, lower -0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.08 and dropped to $23.76 before settling in for the closing price of $24.07. Price fluctuations for IGT have ranged from $15.01 to $30.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -4.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 106.90% at the time writing. With a float of $99.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10500 employees.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Game Technology PLC is 50.46%, while institutional ownership is 48.80%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by -$0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.45% during the next five years compared to -21.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Game Technology PLC (IGT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Looking closely at International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) raw stochastic average was set at 87.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.17. However, in the short run, International Game Technology PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.04. Second resistance stands at $24.22. The third major resistance level sits at $24.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.40.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Key Stats

There are currently 203,688K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,089 M according to its annual income of 482,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,060 M and its income totaled 265,000 K.