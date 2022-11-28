Investors finally get a glimpse of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) volume hitting the figure of 0.51 million.

November 25, 2022, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) trading session started at the price of $11.58, that was 4.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.085 and dropped to $11.4704 before settling in for the closing price of $11.57. A 52-week range for ALHC has been $6.14 – $19.17.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -827.70%. With a float of $172.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 847 workers is very important to gauge.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alignment Healthcare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 401,784. In this transaction Chief Med & Operating Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $13.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,147,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 24,000 for $13.23, making the entire transaction worth $317,611. This insider now owns 544,529 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -16.72 while generating a return on equity of -116.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -827.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

The latest stats from [Alignment Healthcare Inc., ALHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was inferior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.49. The third major resistance level sits at $12.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.26. The third support level lies at $11.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

There are 187,261K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.26 billion. As of now, sales total 1,168 M while income totals -195,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 360,350 K while its last quarter net income were -40,250 K.