Investors finally get a glimpse of uniQure N.V. (QURE) volume hitting the figure of 1.21 million.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $26.71, up 2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.48 and dropped to $26.20 before settling in for the closing price of $26.36. Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has traded in a range of $12.52-$30.41.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 83.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 350.30%. With a float of $43.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.77 million.

In an organization with 463 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.84, operating margin of +58.37, and the pretax margin is +63.51.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of uniQure N.V. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 43,007. In this transaction Executive VP, Operations of this company sold 2,306 shares at a rate of $18.65, taking the stock ownership to the 92,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Executive VP, Operations sold 27,358 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $683,954. This insider now owns 95,196 shares in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +62.90 while generating a return on equity of 78.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 350.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was better than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) raw stochastic average was set at 94.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.50. However, in the short run, uniQure N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.52. Second resistance stands at $28.14. The third major resistance level sits at $28.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.58. The third support level lies at $24.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.10 billion has total of 46,815K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 524,000 K in contrast with the sum of 329,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,450 K and last quarter income was -47,860 K.