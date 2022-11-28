Investors must take note of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) performance last week, which was 5.52%.

On November 25, 2022, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) opened at $166.58, higher 1.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.92 and dropped to $165.955 before settling in for the closing price of $165.53. Price fluctuations for ABC have ranged from $113.68 to $167.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.90% at the time writing. With a float of $162.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.19, operating margin of +1.15, and the pretax margin is +0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 2,046,000,054. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 13,234,153 shares at a rate of $154.60, taking the stock ownership to the 39,629,714 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President & COO sold 21,802 for $160.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,488,320. This insider now owns 20,197 shares in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.56) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +0.71 while generating a return on equity of 28,805.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.72% during the next five years compared to 37.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.16.

During the past 100 days, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $168.43 in the near term. At $169.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $170.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $166.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $165.23. The third support level lies at $164.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Key Stats

There are currently 205,676K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 238,587 M according to its annual income of 1,699 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 61,174 M and its income totaled 294,740 K.