Investors must take note of Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) performance last week, which was 7.66%.

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) stock priced at $15.13, up 1.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.35 and dropped to $15.10 before settling in for the closing price of $15.13. PRMW’s price has ranged from $12.15 to $18.01 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 5.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.00%. With a float of $155.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9230 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.82, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is +0.30.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Primo Water Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 174,789. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,358 shares at a rate of $13.09, taking the stock ownership to the 86,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 39,000 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $509,691. This insider now owns 324,053 shares in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.15 while generating a return on equity of -0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.22% during the next five years compared to 46.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Primo Water Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 138.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

The latest stats from [Primo Water Corporation, PRMW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was inferior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) raw stochastic average was set at 91.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.51. The third major resistance level sits at $15.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.01. The third support level lies at $14.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.50 billion, the company has a total of 159,788K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,073 M while annual income is -3,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 584,600 K while its latest quarter income was 1,300 K.