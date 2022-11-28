Investors must take note of Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) performance last week, which was -11.03%.

On November 25, 2022, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) opened at $1.29, higher 1.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.29 and dropped to $1.255 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Price fluctuations for UP have ranged from $0.99 to $5.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -53.00% at the time writing. With a float of $223.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.96, operating margin of -16.40, and the pretax margin is -16.51.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc. is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 15,143. In this transaction President of this company sold 9,592 shares at a rate of $1.58, taking the stock ownership to the 2,065,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s President sold 21,561 for $1.49, making the entire transaction worth $32,173. This insider now owns 2,074,977 shares in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -15.91 while generating a return on equity of -40.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 15.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3326. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3017 in the near term. At $1.3133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2433. The third support level lies at $1.2317 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

There are currently 247,503K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 316.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,194 M according to its annual income of -190,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 420,360 K and its income totaled -86,840 K.