Investors must take note of WW International Inc.’s (WW) performance last week, which was 0.00%.

On November 25, 2022, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) opened at $4.19, lower -2.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.25 and dropped to $4.095 before settling in for the closing price of $4.25. Price fluctuations for WW have ranged from $3.42 to $19.07 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.80% at the time writing. With a float of $53.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.92, operating margin of +18.01, and the pretax margin is +6.32.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 249,999. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 63,935 shares at a rate of $3.91, taking the stock ownership to the 63,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $125,124. This insider now owns 101,481 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WW International Inc. (WW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

The latest stats from [WW International Inc., WW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.69 million was superior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 16.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.32. The third major resistance level sits at $4.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. The third support level lies at $3.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

There are currently 70,527K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 291.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,212 M according to its annual income of 66,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 249,720 K and its income totaled -206,040 K.