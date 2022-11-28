Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is expecting 7.90% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 25, 2022, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) opened at $177.38, higher 0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $178.12 and dropped to $176.86 before settling in for the closing price of $177.01. Price fluctuations for JNJ have ranged from $155.72 to $186.69 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 5.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.70% at the time writing. With a float of $2.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.63 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 141700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.14, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Johnson & Johnson is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 13,598,402. In this transaction EVP, WW Chair, Pharmaceuticals of this company sold 76,923 shares at a rate of $176.78, taking the stock ownership to the 126,456 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Controller, CAO sold 16,928 for $175.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,962,400. This insider now owns 15,473 shares in total.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.47) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +22.27 while generating a return on equity of 30.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.65% during the next five years compared to 5.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Looking closely at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), its last 5-days average volume was 5.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.58.

During the past 100 days, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) raw stochastic average was set at 86.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.29. However, in the short run, Johnson & Johnson’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $177.95. Second resistance stands at $178.67. The third major resistance level sits at $179.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $176.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $176.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $175.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Key Stats

There are currently 2,614,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 462.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 93,775 M according to its annual income of 20,878 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,791 M and its income totaled 4,458 M.