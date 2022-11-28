Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) posted a -1.72% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $456.34, down -1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $458.94 and dropped to $453.25 before settling in for the closing price of $461.40. Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has traded in a range of $299.59-$731.85.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.80%. With a float of $136.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.89 million.

The firm has a total of 17700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.62, operating margin of +31.14, and the pretax margin is +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 46. In this transaction Director of this company sold 0 shares at a rate of $432.71, taking the stock ownership to the 2,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer & EVP sold 34,895 for $439.11, making the entire transaction worth $15,322,590. This insider now owns 97,821 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $9.53) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.66% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 34.87, a number that is poised to hit 9.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lam Research Corporation, LRCX], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 19.21.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $399.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $463.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $457.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $460.84. The third major resistance level sits at $462.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $451.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $449.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $445.66.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 61.04 billion has total of 136,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,227 M in contrast with the sum of 4,605 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,074 M and last quarter income was 1,426 M.