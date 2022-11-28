Last month’s performance of 11.22% for Alset Inc. (AEI) is certainly impressive

November 25, 2022, Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) trading session started at the price of $0.235, that was 4.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.2225 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. A 52-week range for AEI has been $0.15 – $1.61.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

With a float of $67.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32 employees.

Alset Inc. (AEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alset Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Alset Inc. is 49.60%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 57,120. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $0.19, taking the stock ownership to the 75,027,030 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 300,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $54,120. This insider now owns 74,727,030 shares in total.

Alset Inc. (AEI) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alset Inc. (AEI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 24.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77

Technical Analysis of Alset Inc. (AEI)

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Alset Inc.’s (AEI) raw stochastic average was set at 32.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2052, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3272. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2392 in the near term. At $0.2483, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2217, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2133. The third support level lies at $0.2042 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Key Stats

There are 148,507K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.84 million. As of now, sales total 19,800 K while income totals -103,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 720 K while its last quarter net income were -11,710 K.