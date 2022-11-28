Last month’s performance of -17.28% for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is certainly impressive

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $5.88, down -0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.94 and dropped to $5.795 before settling in for the closing price of $5.88. Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has traded in a range of $5.68-$13.93.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 266.90%. With a float of $1.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.03 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.41, operating margin of +21.77, and the pretax margin is +13.72.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 31,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 335,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 12,500 for $6.36, making the entire transaction worth $79,500. This insider now owns 101,430 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) saw its 5-day average volume 13.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.92 in the near term. At $6.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.71. The third support level lies at $5.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.99 billion has total of 1,034,583K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,687 M in contrast with the sum of 2,033 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,390 M and last quarter income was 578,000 K.