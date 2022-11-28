Last month’s performance of 2.41% for Formula One Group (FWONK) is certainly impressive

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) on November 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $59.86, soaring 0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.24 and dropped to $58.995 before settling in for the closing price of $59.79. Within the past 52 weeks, FWONK’s price has moved between $50.00 and $71.17.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 146.30%. With a float of $198.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.70, operating margin of +1.87, and the pretax margin is -7.35.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 54,126. In this transaction Director of this company sold 916 shares at a rate of $59.09, taking the stock ownership to the 3,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Director sold 259 for $31.34, making the entire transaction worth $8,118. This insider now owns 965 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -8.90 while generating a return on equity of -2.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Formula One Group (FWONK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

The latest stats from [Formula One Group, FWONK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 47.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.27. The third major resistance level sits at $63.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.78. The third support level lies at $56.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.79 billion based on 233,822K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,400 M and income totals 398,000 K. The company made 3,247 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 391,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.