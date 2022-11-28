Last month’s performance of -6.72% for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is certainly impressive

November 25, 2022, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) trading session started at the price of $11.87, that was -1.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.06 and dropped to $11.79 before settling in for the closing price of $11.97. A 52-week range for UPWK has been $11.29 – $39.42.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 25.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -129.60%. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.83 million.

In an organization with 650 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Upwork Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 102,154. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 8,467 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 876,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Sales Officer sold 7,179 for $12.06, making the entire transaction worth $86,614. This insider now owns 39,238 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 3.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.69. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.97. Second resistance stands at $12.15. The third major resistance level sits at $12.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.61. The third support level lies at $11.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

There are 131,342K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.51 billion. As of now, sales total 502,800 K while income totals -56,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 158,640 K while its last quarter net income were -24,830 K.