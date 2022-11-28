Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 22.49%

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $3.58, down -2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.79 and dropped to $3.53 before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. Over the past 52 weeks, SWIM has traded in a range of $2.75-$27.25.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -524.60%. With a float of $105.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2388 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.80, operating margin of -4.40, and the pretax margin is -8.49.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Latham Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 22,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $2.98, taking the stock ownership to the 402,206 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director bought 7,500 for $2.89, making the entire transaction worth $21,675. This insider now owns 394,706 shares in total.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9.89 while generating a return on equity of -21.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -524.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Latham Group Inc.’s (SWIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Latham Group Inc.’s (SWIM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.71 in the near term. At $3.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. The third support level lies at $3.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 326.42 million has total of 117,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 630,460 K in contrast with the sum of -62,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 189,400 K and last quarter income was 11,880 K.