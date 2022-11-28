Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) plunged -1.78 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On November 25, 2022, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) opened at $70.19, lower -1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.33 and dropped to $68.98 before settling in for the closing price of $70.24. Price fluctuations for LSCC have ranged from $43.41 to $81.47 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.20% at the time writing. With a float of $134.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.27 million.

In an organization with 856 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.68, operating margin of +19.97, and the pretax margin is +18.94.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 24,300. In this transaction SVP, Mfg Ops of this company sold 360 shares at a rate of $67.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s SVP, R&D sold 1,133 for $66.64, making the entire transaction worth $75,502. This insider now owns 125,143 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.61 while generating a return on equity of 24.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.34. However, in the short run, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.89. Second resistance stands at $70.78. The third major resistance level sits at $71.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.19.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

There are currently 137,059K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 515,330 K according to its annual income of 95,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 172,510 K and its income totaled 46,360 K.