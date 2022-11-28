Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) to new highs

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) stock priced at $9.47, down -0.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.64 and dropped to $9.33 before settling in for the closing price of $9.50. DO’s price has ranged from $5.17 to $12.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -14.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -135.10%. With a float of $100.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.88 million.

The firm has a total of 1900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.96, operating margin of -21.40, and the pretax margin is -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -155.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., DO], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.77. The third major resistance level sits at $9.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.97.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 962.36 million, the company has a total of 101,524K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 725,450 K while annual income is -2,139 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 226,070 K while its latest quarter income was 5,510 K.