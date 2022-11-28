Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) to new highs

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) kicked off on November 25, 2022, at the price of $26.80, up 1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.12 and dropped to $26.62 before settling in for the closing price of $26.77. Over the past 52 weeks, FCPT has traded in a range of $22.67-$30.13.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 10.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.10%. With a float of $82.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 461 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.69, operating margin of +58.83, and the pretax margin is +42.74.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 26,830. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $26.83, taking the stock ownership to the 41,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $26.80, making the entire transaction worth $26,800. This insider now owns 40,170 shares in total.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +42.92 while generating a return on equity of 9.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s (FCPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 0.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s (FCPT) raw stochastic average was set at 65.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.29 in the near term. At $27.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.29.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.29 billion has total of 83,887K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 199,380 K in contrast with the sum of 85,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 56,010 K and last quarter income was 24,520 K.