Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) to new highs

A new trading day began on November 25, 2022, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) stock priced at $37.88, down -2.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.04 and dropped to $37.085 before settling in for the closing price of $38.04. FCX’s price has ranged from $24.74 to $51.63 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 611.10%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.07, operating margin of +34.95, and the pretax margin is +34.26.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 988,314. In this transaction Director of this company bought 31,000 shares at a rate of $31.88, taking the stock ownership to the 32,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $28.79, making the entire transaction worth $86,355. This insider now owns 13,800 shares in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.23 while generating a return on equity of 35.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 611.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Looking closely at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), its last 5-days average volume was 9.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 18.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.37. However, in the short run, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.77. Second resistance stands at $38.38. The third major resistance level sits at $38.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.85 billion, the company has a total of 1,429,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,845 M while annual income is 4,306 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,003 M while its latest quarter income was 404,000 K.